A new tool that has been launched recently will make some things the county does, run more efficiently as well as targeting specific landowners in a given area more quickly.
Otter Tail County’s Geographic Information Systems (GIS) department has implemented an innovative solution for county residents and public service organizations. The new “Address List and Mailing Label Creator” application allows users to create up-to-date address spreadsheets and Avery mailing labels.
In a real-time case scenario, township officials, organizations, lake associations or fire districts may need to send public announcements or other information to landowners in a specific area. The application will allow these organizations to simply create the address lists from a specified area on the map and print the mailing labels for sending information via the mail.
Users within departments may select specific lakes, parcels, cities, townships, fire districts and custom areas on a map to create the lists and labels tailored to their needs.
“We are always looking for ways to enhance services for our county-wide partners,” said Martin Mollenhauer, GIS coordinator. “This tool will be very useful for users to simply create address lists and mailing labels to send public notices from various organizations around the county.”
The GIS department has created a series of instructional videos to assist users as they learn to utilize the various tools included in the new application. The department serves as a technical resource to other county departments.
According to the manufacturer of the application, ESRI, a geographic information system is a system that creates, manages, analyzes, and maps all types of data. GIS connects data to a map and helps users understand patterns, relationships and geographic context. The benefits include improved communication and efficiency as well as better management and decision making.
Questions can be directed to the GIS department at 218-998-8310. The new application went live on Mar. 1, and can be found on the GIS department webpage: ottertailcountymn.us/gis-maps/.
