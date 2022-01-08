The Fergus Falls YMCA will soon be getting carpet replaced that was left unfinished from a previous update.
The Y’s Folks have donated $2,360 dollars for the installation of the carpeting in two specific areas – the membership office and the family life coordinators office.
Fergus Falls YMCA Property Manager Steve Nelson says it’s been a long time coming.
“It’s something we’ve been working on since we had the other carpet done. We just didn’t have the funding to do it at that time,” said Nelson.
Previously, all the common areas were re-carpeted, but there wasn’t enough to complete the two offices being done now.
Nelson says the tentative date for the installation of the carpeting will be Jan. 20 and 21.
Seland’s Abbey Flooring Center donated the carpeting for the two areas, with the installation being covered by the donation from the Y’s Folks.
In other recent developments, the YMCA will be hosting a Red Cross Blood Drive Jan. 19 to 21. With blood donations in short supply locally, Fergus Falls residents are being encouraged to to reserve an appointment by calling 1-800-RED-CROSS.
Y’s Folks is an auxiliary of the YMCA that was born in 1991 and currently has over 150 members. Y’s Folks supports the Y through fundraising activities.
