Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce a partnership with ILT Academy to launch a hybrid six-week program that brings together students and community leaders interested in identifying opportunities and areas for growth and development to attract and retain residents in Fergus Falls.
Have you ever thought about what types of retail, restaurants, services, or recreational activities might be missing from the Fergus Falls business ecosystem? GFF is looking for participants to pitch ideas and collaborate with other local high school students (16+) and community leaders to identify, refine and explore opportunities through a guided design thinking and innovation process.
Participants will learn how to unpack and refine ideas, explore alternative opportunities, understand market potential and validate their idea. Additionally, participants will learn how to use lean canvas, create elevator pitches as well as 30-second pitches and finally develop a five-minute presentation to pitch investors and stakeholders.
ILT Studios Founder and CEO Nick Tietz said, “Unlocking the talent in our rural communities is a critical success factor to thrive in the 21st century. Communities like Fergus Falls are leading a new wave that seeks to engage youth and community leaders to launch initiatives and programs that support innovation, entrepreneurship, workforce development and community development,” he continued, “ILT Academy is proud to partner with GFF to launch the Zero to One Program for Rural Innovation.”
This community-based cohort-styled initiative is limited to 12 residents, half of whom are local high school students. There is no cost to participate but will require half and full-day Saturday workshops starting Jan. 21 and wrapping up Mar. 25. For more information and to apply, visit: https://bit.ly/ZerotoOneFF.
An introductory workshop is scheduled for January 21st from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m. at The Foundry located at 101 West Lincoln Ave. Interested community members are invited to attend this initial workshop before applying.
“Whether it be a retail store, an indoor roller skating rink or an arcade, we receive countless inquiries and suggestions from the community as opportunities to expand quality of life for young people. This is an opportunity for residents to come together, learn about the process and bring actionable ideas to the table,” said GFF”s CEO NeTia Bauman.
ILT Academy is funded by economic development organizations throughout Greater Minnesota with support from Launch MN to coach, support and boost entrepreneurs and soon-to-be-entrepreneurs on their startup journeys. Over the past year, ILT has facilitated 20 cohorts and trained 380 entrepreneurs with a focus in Greater Minnesota.
