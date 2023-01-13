Crash course
Fergus Falls Public School District high school students participating in an innovation crash course.
 
 Submitted

Greater Fergus Falls (GFF) is pleased to announce a partnership with ILT Academy to launch a hybrid six-week program that brings together students and community leaders interested in identifying opportunities and areas for growth and development to attract and retain residents in Fergus Falls.



Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?