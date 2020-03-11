Talking about issues can be beneficial to both the individual and the community they inhabit. Sometimes problems that are in someone’s everyday life go unnoticed for a number of reasons. For young people, things that impact their lives are not as well known by those that can currently make the change. With this in mind, young members of Zion Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls look to tackle the topic of vaping at the second annual “Lunch with Youtherans” at 9 a.m. Sunday.
“Last year was our first year,” Zion education director Kathy Jacobson said. “This year we decided to call it ‘Lunch with Youtherans.’ Basically, it is a time where we present an issue to the congregation. Last year it was little bit about bullying and this year it is about vaping.”
The youth group will present, in skit form, a presentation about vaping during the sermon. Jacobson estimates that the skit will be around 20 minutes and through the performance, the young actors will present facts about vaping and health concerns.
“We want to bring attention of our members to issues that youth face,” Jacobson said. “I don’t think people are really aware of (vaping), especially the older generation.”
Also during the service, the Prairie Grace singers will also be performing. The group is a faith-based girls vocal group for 7- to 12th-graders in the Fergus Falls area featuring music by contemporary Christian artists. “It will be youth all around during the service,” Jacobson joked.
Following the sermon, the church will be serving muffins — blueberry, almond poppyseed, lemon poppyseed and more.
