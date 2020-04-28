It's not your normal newsletter, but we're still finding a way to bring today's top stories right to you, even though our email service provider is currently experiencing an outage. They have assured us they are working hard to fix the problem, and we hope to have your regular newsleeter delivered to your inbox Thursday with your e-edition coming out tomorrow.
Until then, we still have important local, state and national stories you will want to check out today. The Fergus Falls School District accepted the bid from Comstock Construction for the remodel of the former Target building's transition to Lincoln School. Greater Fergus Falls has worked with several local businesses in their Project 2 Fold plan. And in case you missed it, reporter Johanna Armstrong talked with local car dealers about how everything is fairly during the pandemic.
Over the weekend, Otter Tail County announced two additional confirmed coronavirus cases. This brings the total up to eight in the county, while 3,816 are reported in the state. Stay safe and continue to practice all guidelines.
Don't forget to send your photos with your pets to newsroom@fergusfallsjournal.com. They will be featured in our next edition of Lake Country Living Magazine.
Stay safe and we will see you with a regular newsletter (hopefully) Thursday.
- Zach
