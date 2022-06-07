Otter Tail County (OTC) residents will now be able to navigate through many different road conditions with a new web based application developed by Otter Tail County Geographic Information Systems (GIS) department.
Currently, a statewide system through the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT), called 511mn is used by many motorists for updates on winter road conditions, detours and closed roads, but a new OTC-specific web application designed by GIS of OTC has been unveiled with a web map with many similar features for roadways in the county.
OTC GIS lead developer, George Meyer, said the web-based app is running on ESRI, which is the world standard for GIS systems.
“The application for winter storm closures, we are still working on developing that. The update frequency of the map is tied to the people working in the field, so there are multiple points. This map is designed both for users to view and for the people on the highway department working on the roads. They will have the capability to enter the data in the background,” stated Meyer.
Meyer added, “When you look at the app, you will notice there is a start and end time. on various events. As they start working on these projects, and get familiar with the tool on their end the data will get filled in.”
OTC511 was conceived and designed to answer many commonly asked questions as well, quickly and easily.
“The OTC511 web app was developed to deliver a simple, locally focused, mobile-friendly one-stop shop for users to view road-related information,” said Meyer.
Users can view the interactive OTC511 web map to view road and bridge closures and simply click on the detour routes to access the detour map. Maintenance work such as seal coating and resurfacing can also be seen on the map with approximate start and end dates. This service will allow drivers to plan for alternate routes when road work is in progress. The OTC511 info app can be found on the County webpage at ottertailcountymn.us.
“We work to keep the public informed of current and upcoming road work so drivers can be prepared,” said Matt Yavarow, assistant county engineer. “The OTC511 app is one more innovative tool the highway department uses to serve the public.”
The web app is not currently available in a downloadable app form, but Meyer said they are working on that to eventually be a regular app like 511mn.
Users will need to visit the webpage to access the application. Updates via email can be subscribed to at ottertailcountymn.us/subscribe-to-updates/.
In addition, the county posts regular updates regarding construction and scheduled timelines along with progress reports at ottertailcountymn.us/county-road-conditions/