Aaron D. Allen passed peacefully in his home, after his cancer battle, on March. 6, 2020 at the age of 73.
He was born in Devils Lake, North Dakota, to Clinton (Swede) and Eunice Allen who preceded him in death. He was a 1965 graduate of Devils Lake. He spent a year at the community college in Devils Lake before entering the Army in 1967. He spent those years in Germany as a radio operator. Upon his discharge, he married Sylvia Guffey, also of Devils Lake in August of 1969. The following year, they moved to Grand Forks where Aaron would continue his education and start his 30 year career with Kmart.
Aaron loved to talk, loved people, so the retail business was definitely for him. He graduated from the University of North Dakota with a Bachelor of Arts degree. After many transfers, Aaron found himself in Fergus Falls, which he loved. A good deal of time was spent fishing for those crazy bass and northerns at Swan Lake. Many fond memories of camping there. Finally it was time to retire, leave the snow and ice behind so Cedar Park, Texas became our new home. We had family close which we hadn’t had for a long time.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia, whom he had been married to for 50 years, two sons, Darrin of Round Rock, Texas and Travis of Cedar Park, Texas, two sisters, Connie Lattimore (Richard) and Colleen Harveland of Laramie, Wyoming. Also surviving are two grandchildren, numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, and nephews. He will be missed so much but there is no more pain.