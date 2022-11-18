Adeline L. Hansen, 95, of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, November 12, 2022 at Park Gardens in Fergus Falls.
Adeline Lucille Kowalski was born in Fergus Falls, the third of five children, on August 4, 1927 to Frank and Bertha (Schmidt) Kowalski. As a small child she moved to Elizabeth with her family.
On October 24, 1948, Adeline was united in marriage to George “Bud” Hansen Jr. in Elizabeth at her parents’ home. The two settled on a farm near Foxhome, where they raised their three children. After her husband’s death, she moved to Fergus Falls.
She was a member of Foxhome Lutheran Church, serving on with the Ladies Aid and teaching Sunday School. She volunteered with the VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of Andrea Homemakers.
Adeline wintered in Apache Junction, AZ. She spent time volunteering and helped chair craft shows, going to musicals in the park and going to dances. She was very talented, she sang, played piano, guitar, and accordion. She loved hosting family holiday dinners. Gardening, canning, flowers, crafting, and sewing were some of her favorite past times. She had a wonderful sense of humor.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her husband of 51 years, Bud; son, Steven; daughter, Virginia Peschel; brothers and sisters-in-law, Wallace and Judy Kowalski, Lawrence and Joyce Kowalski, Donald and Marcella Kowalski, and Marvin Kowalski.
Adeline is survived by her daughter, Barb (Jim) Carley; four grandchildren, Michelle (Todd) Averson, Jameson Peschel, Jeremy (Heather) Peschel, and Michael (Brittany) Peschel; eight great-grandchildren, Connor, Gage (Sheridan), Allison, Cayson, Dilynne, Blayke, Jett, and Cal; brother-in-law, Harold (Christine) Hansen, and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
A private family service will be held.
Interment: Riverside Cemetery, Campbell, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone