Adeline Thompson, 90, of Fergus Falls, died Monday, November 2, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Adeline Lucille (Aune) Thompson was born Friday June 13, 1930, to parents Peter and Inga (Anderson) Aune at their home in Folden Township near Vining. She was the only child of a second marriage for both Peter and Inga, however she had older siblings, Arnold Aune, Lilly Aune Wallevand and Franklin Smith.
She was baptized, confirmed and married at the Vining Lutheran Church. Attended elementary school at Dist.140 in Folden Township, high school at Henning, graduating in 1948, and attended St. Cloud College.
Addy taught rural elementary school District 81 in Dane Prairie Township, near Fergus Falls, where she met and married Norris (Bud) Thompson on July 30, 1950. They became the parents of four children: Steven, Keith, Kathryn and Connie.
Over the years Bud and Addy lived in several locations including Fergus Falls, Minnetonka, Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Vining.
Addy was an elementary teacher in two rural schools, worked in a bank and drove school bus in Minnetonka, was an office worker at M-R SIGN in Fergus Falls for 14 years, worked in the office of Anco Paving while in Albuquerque, and returned to M-R SIGN CO. for nine more years until she retired in 1995. Bud and Addy also were managers of the Riverside apartment complex until they moved to Vining in 1998.
While living in Vining, Adeline was active in the Vining Lutheran Church, participating in the choir, church council, WELCA and circle. She also held the position of city clerk of Vining for 12 years and was involved in the watermelon annual celebration each year.
Preceding Adeline in death were her parents, her husband, Bud; parents-in-law, Norris and Cornelia Thompson; siblings, Arnold (Bernice), Lilly (Carl), and Franklin; son, Steven, and several other relatives. Left to mourn her passing are children, Keith (Connie), Kathy (Dean) and Connie (Jerry) and Steve’s wife Glenda; grandchildren, Creed (Patty), Sarah (Nate), Chris (Jenilee), Ryan (Hilde), Michelle (Doug), Dana (Cody), Courtney (Adam), Jenny (Donny), David, Kayley (Aaron); great-grandchildren, Mariah (Gideon), Bryce, Amber, Jakob, Derrick, Carly, Carter, Thomas, Verda, Adalynn, and great-great-grandchildren, Autumn and Malachi.
A private graveside service will be held at the Swan Lake Cemetery, rural Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.OlsonFuneralHome.com.