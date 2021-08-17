Agnes M. Bisson Aug 17, 2021 7 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Agnes M. Bisson, 93, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Pioneer Senior Cottages in Fergus Falls.Memorial mass: 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.Interment: Colman, South Dakota.Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Agnes Bisson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Client Services - Part Time Part time Maintenance/Custodian LICENSED DENTAL HYGIENIST (T) View all job listings >