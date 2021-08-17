Agnes M. Bisson, 93, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, August 14, 2021, at the Pioneer Senior Cottages in Fergus Falls.

Memorial mass: 11 a.m., Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.

Interment: Colman, South Dakota.

Funeral arrangements are with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.

