Agnes “Minerva” Thompson

Minerva “Min” Thompson, 92, died April 19, 2023 at The Pines Senior Living Community in Richfield, MN. Following a week-long visit with her sister Doris and her niece Beth, she passed peacefully one day later as she slept.

To plant a tree in memory of she Agnes as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

