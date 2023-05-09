Minerva “Min” Thompson, 92, died April 19, 2023 at The Pines Senior Living Community in Richfield, MN. Following a week-long visit with her sister Doris and her niece Beth, she passed peacefully one day later as she slept.
Agnes Minerva Thompson was born April 29, 1930, the first born to Agnes Rosvold Thompson and Theodore Millard Thompson. Her early years were spent at home on farms in Dane Prairie Township in Ottertail County, MN. She attended school districts #81, #19, and mostly #43, living on the Rosvold Farm where her mother grew up. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1948.
Minerva became quite proficient at playing the piano; and when she moved to Minneapolis, took up skiing, skating, and biking. She did secretarial work, was an excellent typist, and retired as a word processor for Hennepin County.
She had traveled most of the U.S. and parts of Canada, England, Switzerland, Germany, and the highlight, Norway, where she went with her sisters, Doris and Grace. They toured Bergen, Trondheim, Oslo, and saw the beautiful mountains and fjords. They also did a 4-day cruise on the Gota Kanal, ending in Stockholm, Sweden. Near Trondheim, she looked up the ancestral farms of her father and mother.
In her retirement, she was active in a Lutheran senior “singles” group. She very much enjoyed walking, living near Centennial Lakes. She loved animals, attended the zoo, the State Fair, concerts and other social functions.
Minerva enjoyed her family and made numerous trips to visit them.
She is survived by her sister, Doris Nagel of Hillsboro, OR; her brother-in-law, David (June) Crosby of El Cajon, CA, and her sister-in-law, Audrey Thompson of Fergus Falls. She is also survived by five nieces and nephews and their families, Gail Nagel-Erickson of CA; Lori (Don) Scott of OR, their children, Mike and Lauren (Curtis) and grandson, Brody; Todd (Mylee) Crosby of AZ, their daughter, Rachel (Bret) and grandchildren, Riley and Blake, and daughter, Hannah; Marc (Shawn) Crosby of AZ; and Beth (Mike) Macaulay of NV and daughter, Niki (Kyle) and granddaughter, Aurora, daughter Stephanie, son Bryce and daughter Gracey.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Agnes and Ted; her brother, David; her sister, Grace; her brother-in-law, Gerry, and her nephew, Keith.
Blessed be her memory!
A private family burial will be held at Swan Lake Cemetery, with a memorial service to follow. Please refer back for service information.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone