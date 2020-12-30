Agnes Jean Rogness, 91, of Fergus Falls, died on Saturday, December 26, 2020, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Agnes Jean Lomeland was born March 21, 1929, in Waterman, Illinois, to Edvard and Kristina (Herredsvela) Lomeland. She was baptized and confirmed at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Ottawa, Illinois. Agnes grew up on a farm and attended rural schools near Ottawa. She attended Hillcrest Lutheran Academy her last two years of high school and graduated with the class of 1947. Agnes worked as a telephone operator for Illinois Bell in Dwight, Illinois. She then attended Lutheran Brethren Bible School, and it was there that she met Richard Rogness.
On June 15, 1951, Agnes was united in marriage to Richard Rogness at Bethel Lutheran Brethren Church in Ottawa, Illinois. Agnes was a wonderful ministry partner, and used her many musical and hospitality gifts to encourage and bless others. They faithfully served nine different communities from 1955 to 1995. Their desire was to make known the saving grace of Jesus Christ our Lord.
Richard and Agnes retired and moved to Fergus Falls. They were active in Bethel Lutheran Church and enjoyed visits from family and friends in their home. Richard died in 2006, and Agnes moved to Alcott Manor Assisted Living. This was her home for 12 years. She enjoyed singing in the choir, Sunday school classes, and senior events at Bethel Lutheran Church. In August 2018, she moved to Pioneer Cottages, where she lived until her death.
She is survived by six children and their families; Matthew (Judy) Rogness of Fergus Falls, Andrea (Jeremy) Knick, Jaxon, Jonah and Hayden, and Jonathan Rogness, Matthew, Morghan and Trey; Marcheta (Steven) Dalene of East Hartland, Connecticut, Caristy (John) Olson, Nikolas, Mikah, Hadassah and Steven, Richard (Jennifer) Dalene, Brandon, Lila and Wyatt, Alexi (David) Dahlstrom, Eleanor, Henry and Mara; Joel (Charlene) Rogness of Inver Grove Heights, Eva (Jay) Trojanowski, Peyton, Mason and Camden, Derek (Emily) Rogness, Michelle and Vienna, Torey Rogness and Kim Grubisich, Brittany Rogness and Josh Rostad; Orlin (Naomi) Rogness of Lakeville, Bryant (Claire) Rogness, Nolan, Nash, Bristol and Bianca, Braden (Maggie) Rogness, Lachlan, Gallagher and Lorelai, Kavan Rogness, Cassandra (Colton) Rohrenbach, Magnolia and Henry; Daniel and Suzanne Stennes-Rogness of Lino Lakes; Jewel Rogness of Inver Grove Heights; three brothers-in-law, Rollin (Mary Lou) of Minot, North Dakota, J. Burdean (Kay) Rogness of Eden Prairie, Kennis (Dixie) Rogness of Urbandale, Iowa; sister-in-law, Yvonne Rogness of Fergus Falls; niece, Kathy (Jack) Keck of Dekalb, Illinois; and many other nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, sister, Ingrid and Marion Sandeno, brother-in-law, LaVern and Eileen Rogness, sister-in-law, Mureen and Dewane Roath, brother-in-law, Glenn Rogness, and great-granddaughter, Hannah Borowski. Memorials may be given to Lutheran Brethren International Mission and/or Bethel Lutheran Church, Fergus Falls.
Memorial service will be 11 a.m., Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls, with a visitation from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the Funeral Home.
The Rev. David Foss will officiate.
Interment will be at Knollwood Memorial Gardens, Fergus Falls.
Blessed be the memory of Agnes Jean Rogness.
