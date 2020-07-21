Alan Dewey, age 90, of Mahnomen, passed away on Monday, July 13, 2020, at his home with his loving wife at his side.
Alan was born on April 18, 1930, in Fergus Falls, to WH and Margarreta (Walters) Dewey. Alan attended country school in Western Township and furthered his education at Morris Ag School, graduating in 1947. After graduation, Alan started farming near Western, with his father and brother, Irving. On September 20, 1952, he married Janet Stock at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Fergus Fall. In January of 1953, Alan was drafted into the United States Army. He completed basic training at Camp Roberts in California and was stationed the remainder of his two years in the military at Fort Hood, Texas. Janet was able to join Alan in Texas during this time. Together they created a home on base, and were blessed with their first son, Robert Alan.
In 1955, Alan returned to farming with his dad and brother, Irving, in Western. During this time, Treasa, Joseph and Diana were born in Fergus Falls. In 1963, the family moved to Mahnomen, and Alan began farming with his father-in-law, Ernest Stock, and brothers-in-law: Robert, Jack and Jim. Their next two children, Luke and Barbara, arrived to finish off their wonderful family. In 1987, Alan retired from farming and worked the next few years at several different jobs. He started driving for the Heartland Express in 1990 and later retired from Heartland in April of 1995.
Alan spent his retirement years doing many things. He was a wonderful woodworker, creating many items in his little woodshop on the farm. Items such as personalized custom furniture, unique kitchen utensils, toys, and picture frames, all made out of wood and made with love. Janet was the recipient of many of these wonderful gifts and they were always just the right size to fit where she needed it. He also enjoyed visiting friends and family, logging many miles with Janet, driving to various places in Minnesota, Arizona, California and Washington. Al and Jan also spent many wonderful years wintering the Minnesota cold months in Apache Junction, Arizona, at an over-55 retirement park. Alan loved hunting, fishing, reading, and playing on his computer, but most of all he loved being with his family.
Alan was a very spiritual and prayerful man who had a deep trust and love in Jesus. He was a member of St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Mahnomen and was a member of the Knights of Columbus Mahnomen Council.
He is survived by his wife, Janet; children: Robert (Julie) of Andover, Treasa (Jerry) Reuter of Huntington Beach, California, Joseph (Kathy) of Mahnomen, Diana (Dave) Olson of Lindstrom, and Luke (Nancy) of Moorhead; son-in-law, Chad Derheim of Kent, Washington; brother, Jack Dewey of Walnut Grove, California; brother-in-law, Jim (Joyce) Stock of Mahnomen; 14 grandchildren; 28 great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Barbara Derheim; a granddaughter, Abagayle Olson; siblings: Bill Dewey, Barbara Fehrenbacher, Geneva Davenport and Irving Dewey; brothers and sister-in-law, Robert Stock and Jack (Doris) Stock.
Memorial Mass will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10 a.m. at St. Michael’s Catholic Church, Mahnomen. A Time of Gathering will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Alan’s name to St. Michael’s Catholic School in Mahnomen and Hospice of the Red River Valley.
Following all safety protocols due to COVID-19 restrictions, St. Michael’s Church is able to seat up to 120 individuals for the funeral Mass. All must wear a mask to participate at a public Mass at St. Michael’s Church.
