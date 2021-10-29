Albert Hexum Oct 29, 2021 Oct 29, 2021 Updated 45 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Albert “Al” Hexum, 94, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, October 28, 2021, at his residence.Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls. To plant a tree in memory of Albert Hexum as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner Staff & Substance Abuse Specialist Public Works Maintenance Worker Optometry Technician Personal Banker/Teller - Dalton PART-TIME OFFICE MANAGER Grain Cart Driver, Start immediately till middle of November. Rate PART-TIME OFFICE MANAGER Loan Officer - Parkers Prairie Receptionist RN & LPN Private Duty Nurses View all job listings >