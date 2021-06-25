The Mass of Christian burial for Albert “Pete” Williams of Hewitt, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, June 29, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bertha, with Father Aaron Kuhn as celebrant.
Visitation will be held on Monday, June 28 from 4-7 p.m. with prayers at 6 p.m. at the Domian-Anderson Chapel in Bertha. Visitation will resume at the church on Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass.
Pete, age 77, passed away with family by his side, on June 21, 2021, after a lengthy stay at the Alomere Hospital in Alexandria.
Arrangements are with the Schuller Family Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, Domian-Anderson Chapel, Bertha, MN. (www.SchullerFamilyFH.com)