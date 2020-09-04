Albert “Al” Odell Schierman, age 78, of Pelican Rapids, died Wednesday, August 12, 2020, at his home.
Al was born on August 22, 1941, in Pelican Rapids, and was the youngest child of Clara and Wally Schierman. He was an avid sportsman growing up excelling in basketball, baseball and football.
He graduated from college in Moorhead at Moorhead State University and met Becky who he would later marry.
On July 26, 1969, he married Becky Jutz. They made their home in Moorhead and welcomed daughter, Jenni, in 1976, and son, Scott, in 1979.
Al had a long career in real estate including part ownership in two firms, Real Estate Services and Advantage Realtors before retiring in 2004. In the later years of his career he especially enjoyed mentoring younger agents.
After his retirement he and Becky moved full time to their year-round home on Lake Lida. Al was active in his local community and spent time volunteering at the local food shelf, taking care of the grounds at Ringsaker Cemetery, serving as a township supervisor and beach captain.
Al enjoyed traveling across the U.S. and often took trips during the colder months with Becky. In his free time, he was an avid golfer, liked to play cards with friends, enjoyed taking care of his yard, and spending time with friends and family. He held a special place in his heart for his three “granddogs” Hess, Delilah and Dixie.
Al was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Becky, his parents, Clara and Walter Schierman, brother, Wes Schierman, nephew, Mark Johnson, and sister-in-law, Shelly Perkovich.
Al is survived by his children, Jenni and Scott (Amanda) Schierman, sister, Verna (Jerry) Johnson, brother, Warren Schierman, sisters-in-law, Sandy (Larry) Sharratt and Carol (Frank) Zehnder.
A private family ceremony will be held at a later date.
Please send all memorials c/o Larson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 327, Pelican Rapids, MN 56572
