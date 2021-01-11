Alden “Scotty” Hultin, 48, of Fergus Falls passed away unexpectedly at the Sanford Medical Center in Fargo.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Glende – Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls is assisting the family.
Alden Scott was born December 25, 1971, in Crookston, to Alden T. and Love Ell (Olson) Hultin. He attended school in Fergus Falls and eventually moved to the cities and was a courier for DHL for over 10 years. Alden was a very talented musician and played the bass guitar in many bands throughout his life. He enjoyed his time back in Fergus Falls being close to family and friends. He had a wonderful sense of humor and was a caring and loving son, brother and uncle. He will be greatly missed.
He is survived by his mother, Love Ell Hultin of Fergus Falls; siblings, Jennifer Hultin of Fergus Falls and John (Lorie) Hultin of Fergus Falls; nephews, Tyler (Samantha) Hultin of Moorhead and Tanner (Taylor Ness) Hultin of Fergus Falls; niece, Ashlie (Tyler Meuller) Cooper of Minneapolis; great-niece, Izabella Hultin; dear friend, Jan Knackendoffel and numerous aunts, uncles and close cousins.
Scotty was preceded in death by his father, Alden T. Hultin and grandparents, Arvid and Clara Hultin.