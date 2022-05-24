Alfred Seltz
1931-2022
Alfred Carl Seltz, 91, of Fergus Falls, MN died peacefully surrounded by the love of his devoted family and under the care of Knute Nelson Hospice and the loving caregivers at the Maplewood Manor Memory Care in Elbow Lake, MN on Sunday, May 22, 2022.
Al was born April 12, 1931, to the Rev. Dr. Alfred Carl Seltz and Frieda (Uetzmann) Seltz in Detroit Lakes, MN. He graduated from Alexandria, MN high school in 1949. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and served three years in the Army Security Agency (“In God we trust; all others we monitor!”) Following his discharge, Al attended Valparaiso University, graduating in 1958.
Al married Constance M. Drevlow at Christ Chapel in Edina, MN on March 22, 1963.
His employment history includes Lutheran Children’s Friend Society, Viking Plastics, Minnesota Mental Health Association, the Minnesota Republican Party, and Assistant Manager of the Forsythe for Senate Campaign. The last 27 years of his career, Al worked for Otter Tail Power Company, Fergus Falls, MN, retiring as Director of Corporate Communications in 1993.
In 1 Peter 4:10, the apostle Peter wrote: “Each of you should use whatever gift you have received to serve others, as faithful stewards of God’s grace in its various forms.” God gave Al the gift of helpfulness. His lifelong motto was, “Be useful!” And he was. He prepared food for Lenten dinners, made chokecherry jelly and syrup for community fundraisers, mowed lawns for friends, worked at the community food shelf, and volunteered for many projects that did not require attending meetings.
Al lived a purposeful life of adventure and learning. He was a curious, creative thinker, soft-spoken and wise. He traveled to all 50 states and all the Canadian provinces, except Nunavut. He cruised the fjords of Norway and traveled Western Europe while living in Germany. He loved the outdoors especially deer hunting, fishing for sunfish, and using his chainsaw in the cool woods after the mosquitos departed.
Al was a gifted writer, winning professional annual report awards five consecutive years. He recorded his unique perspective on life in the books he wrote: “Cars I Remember,” “Boats I Remember,” and Volumes I, II and III of “Stories I Like to Tell.” These memoirs are available in the Fergus Falls Public Library. Al also authored, “History of the Otter Tail River.”
According to Wikipedia, Al is the discoverer of Surf Sailing, on Le Homma Dieu Bay, in 1960.
Al’s love for his family is unquestioned. His final words on phone calls to children and grandchildren were: “Jesus loves you!”
Al’s memory is cherished by those who survive him: his wife of 59 years, Connie; son, Peter Seltz (Sarah Lynn); daughter, Sarah Beth Starkey (Rod); son, Thomas Seltz (Stephanie); and grandchildren Sam Starkey, Maria Monahan (Mitch), Sophia Ridgway (Christopher), McKenzie Starkey, Lilly Seltz, Henry Seltz, and Agnes Seltz; brother, Jack Seltz; and treasured nieces and nephews, neighbors, and friends.
Al is predeceased by his parents, twin sisters Judith Volz and Ruth Lia, and brother Roger Seltz.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Federated Church, the Otter Tail County Museum, or the donor’s choice.
Memorial service: 11:00 a.m. Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Federated Church, Fergus Falls, MN, with visitation one hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Dr. Douglas Dent
Interment: Bethlehem Lutheran Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com