Alfred Dwayne Walvatne Jr., passed away in Wheat Ridge, Colorado, on June 4, 2020. He was born in Otter Tail County on January 24, 1935, to Clara and Alfred Walvatne.
He was preceded in death by his parents and nine siblings including sisters, Lydia Ostrom (Vern) Mary Ann Carlson (Jim), and brothers, Casper (Anna), Abner (Rosie), Joseph, Ervin (Vivian), Reuben, Harry and Eugene (Martha). He is survived by many nieces and nephews scattered around the United States and across the globe.
After graduating from the Battle Lake High School, Al was drafted and served in the U.S. Army with most of his two years of active duty spent in Okinawa, Japan. After his honorable discharge as a private first class from the Army he worked many years at the Denver Foundry until a work-related injury led him to start a lawn care company in Wheat Ridge. His two brothers Harry and Eugene assisted with the lawn care venture after they retired from their careers.
Uncles Harry, Eugene and Al lived together in Colorado for most of their adult lives. They loved fishing, hunting and downhill skiing in the mountains. On the rare occasion when they made it back to Minnesota we flatlanders relished hearing about their trout fishing and elk hunting ventures and if we were lucky maybe even get a ride in one of Al’s Porsches. As they grew older Uncle Al truly became his “brother’s keepers,” when he faithfully served as a caregiver for them for seven years in their shared home as they suffered the ravages of Parkinson’s disease.
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Battle Lake will arrange a graveside service at Skibvedt Cemetery at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 3, 2020.