Alfryda (Seim) Livingood, age 94, Fergus Falls, died November 14, 2020, in the care of hospice nurses at L.B. Broen Home.
Alfryda was born to Syver and Sophie (Le Grand) Seim in Pelican Rapids, on November 4, 1926. She grew up on the family farm, and graduated from Detroit Lakes High School. She attended Moorhead State Teachers College and taught elementary grades in rural Becker County for several years.
Alfryda married Leonard Livingood on June 11, 1949, at Grove Lake Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids.
They lived most of their life north of Richwood, raising their five children. She was a member of Bakke Lutheran Church, and served in the Ladies Aid. She taught Sunday and Bible school, quilted and sang in the choir. Her favorite saying was: “Don’t tell God how big your storm is …tell the storm how big your God is.”
Getting company was such a joy to her. She and Leonard would put on a pot of coffee and break out the cookie box, often resulting in a game of cards and reminiscing through old photograph albums. She loved playing games with her grandchildren and naming and telling stories about her furry outdoor animals.
Alfryda was quick-witted, creative and resourceful. She could create any costume needed and had a seemingly endless supply of old poems and articles. She enjoyed scrapbooking, hosting many church and family gatherings at their lake home and traveling in their fifth wheel. Her 6-sided pie tins were in constant use along with her lefsa stick at holidays. Gardening brought great joy to mom as she shared her bountiful produce with neighbors and family. Alfryda loved family sing-a-longs and especially enjoyed singing hymns to the very end of her life.
Surviving are her children; Kelly (Jane) Livingood of Faribault, Kevin Livingood of Fergus Falls, Kathy (David) Aarhus of Fergus Falls, Karen (Mike) Lindstrom of Coon Rapids, and Kristie Livingood of Minnetonka; three grandchildren, James Livingood, John and Ryan Aarhus; a great-grandchild, Jerimiah Rand; sister-in-law, Roseann Seim and many nieces and nephews.
Alfryda was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Leonard Livingood; her brothers, Arne, Erling, Elmer and Vernon Seim and sisters, Lillian Nettestad, Valborg Tietz, and Margaret Lundberg; grandson, Marcus Livingood and daughter-in-law, Lori Livingood.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Kelly, Kevin, Karen and Kristie want to especially thank Kathy and her family for their extraordinary care in Alfryda’s final years.
