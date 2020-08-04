Alice Mae Edwards was born February 23, 1939, in Maplewood Township, Otter Tail County, the daughter of Earl and Mabel (Hammerly) Ripley. She passed away July 31, 2020, at Ecumen - Emmanuel Nursing Home in Detroit Lakes.
She grew up in the Erhard area and in her early teen years accepted Jesus into her life. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1957. On July 13, 1957, she was united in marriage to Curtis Edwards in Pelican Rapids. To this union four children were born.
Alice enjoyed people. She always had an open home for friends and family. Alice had a way of listening to others that helped them unburden themselves. In her early years of marriage she was able to bowl in a local league and even won a trophy. She also hosted and led home Bible studies, reaching out to many different women. Later she discovered quilting and has made hundreds of them over the last several decades. It was therapy for her and was something that she enjoyed. As she downsized the last years, the squares of fabric she cut were donated to a quilting group and they were able to make hundreds of quilts for the needy. She loved her family and had a way of making each grandchild feel special
Children: Susan (Richard) Schaefer of Fargo, Sharon (Michael) Kratzke of Vergas, and Paul (Christine) Edwards Detroit Lakes. Grandchildren Jonathan (Heidi) Kratzke, Andrea (Stephen) Hinman, Anna (Kurt) Hall, Amy (Dana) Hanson, Julia (Robert) Isakson, Benjamin Schaefer, Chelsea Edwards, Grace Kratzke, William Schaefer and Cody Edwards. Also her 13 great-grandchildren, Thane and Alexi Hinman; Asher, Mercy, Honor and Ezekiel Isakson; Josiah, Zoe and Leo Kratzke; John, Joyelle, Emily and Gloria Hall. Siblings: Audrey (Oliver) Harrison; Milard Ripley;
Alice was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Mable Ripley; husband: Curtis Edwards in 2018; daughter, Sonya; siblings: Robert, Gerald, Jim and Bud.