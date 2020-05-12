Alice M. Rund, 99, of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, May 7, 2020, under the care of LB Hospice while at LB Broen.
Alice Marjorie Hord was born in Fergus Falls on July 2, 1920, to Harry and Ida (Bergerud) Hord. She attended school in Fergus Falls and enjoyed spending time at her mother’s home farm in Aastad Township. She was confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls and graduated in 1938.
In 1944 she married Gordon Mervin Rund. They had two boys, Michael and John. Gordon died in 1974 and she continued to reside in rural Dalton until she moved to LB Broen in 2017. She loved her family, her pets, gardening, visiting with friends, and swimming at the YMCA. Family always came first; she was always willing to help at any time.
Alice is survived by her son, John (Julie) Rund of rural Dalton; daughter-in-law, Sandy Rund of Ashby; grandchildren, Missy (Scott) Johnson of rural Dalton, Paula (Steven) Barsness of Fergus Falls, Mark Rund of rural Dalton, and Kim Spenst of Fergus Falls; great-grandchildren, Chris (Lauren), Cody (Whitney), Devin, Tae-Yah and Taleeyah Johnson, Danielle Rund (Jaime Magnuson), and Cody and Tiffaney Spenst; great-great grandchildren, Jett, Eddy and Hudson Johnson. Preceding her in death were her parents, Harry and Ida; husband, Gordon; son, Mike, and grandson, Doug.
Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic a private family ceremony will be held, with the Rev. Kate Bruns officiating. Please refer back to the funeral home website for a video of the family service.
Interment will be at Rock Prairie Cemetery, Elbow Lake.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.