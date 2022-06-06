Alice Wahlgren, 88, of Fergus Falls, died on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
Alice Marian was born January 14, 1934, to Albin and Johanna (Swenson) Wahlgren in Stanley, ND. She graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1952. Following graduation from high school, Alice moved to Kansas City and later to the Dallas-Fort Worth area, where she worked in Communications for Braniff Airlines for 35 years. She continued to meet weekly for coffee with several former Braniff employees until she moved back to Fergus Falls in October of 2019.
She enjoyed traveling throughout the world, reading, listening to music, water aerobics, and handwork such as knitting, cross-stitch, etc.
Preceding her in death were her parents, Albin and Johanna Wahlgren, and brothers, Morris (Ellen) and Clifton Wahlgren.
Alice is survived by her siblings, Donald Wahlgren of Fergus Falls, twin brother Albin (Marilyn) Wahlgren of Pewaukee, WI, and Erwin (Marilyn) Wahlgren of Fargo; sister-in-law, Marlene Wahlgren of Fergus Falls, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Service: 2:00 p.m. Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Elizabeth, MN, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone