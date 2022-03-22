Allan Evavold passed away on March 4, 2022. Allan Leslie Evavold was born on November 26, 1944 at Wright Hospital, Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Allan and five siblings grew up on a Dairy Farm south of Battle, MN. He and his siblings walked to country school each day, rain, snow, or shine. He graduated from Battle Lake High School in the Class of 1962.
He is preceded in death by wife, June Evavold; parents, Arnold and Evenelle (Hanson) Evavold; uncle, Karold Evavold; grandparents, Anton and Minnie Evavold; brother, Stanley, and wife, Mardy Evavold; sister, Joyce Deem; brother-in-law, Gary Olson; nephew-in-law, Brad Rens; uncle and aunt, Pastor Lynn and Thelma Luthard; and cousins, Sherwin Evavold, Leland Evavold and Luthard Evavold.
Allan and June raised their five children in Minnesota, and also lived in California and Illinois. He is survived by sons, Todd and Annette Evavold, Lily, Luke, Levi, Logan; Kevin and Candie Evavold, Curtis, Lauren, Claire, Liam; Barry and Suzanne Evavold, Jeremiah and Brandon; Dean Evavold, William, Emily, Angala, Krista and Cassandra; great granddaughter, Eliana; daughter, Shari and Troy Klyber, Sophie and Elise; brother, Roscoe and Cyndi Evavold; sisters, Maxine Olson and Janelle and David Hickerson; aunt, Violet Evavold; and cousins, Wes Evavold; Lois Anderson; Twila and John Edmunds.
Funeral Services will be held at Grue Lutheran Church, Ashby, Minnesota, on March 26, 2022.
Refreshments will be served at 12 Noon. Celebration of Life for Allan will be at 2:00 p.m. in the church sanctuary. Interment will be at Grue Lutheran Church Cemetery, 36608 Grue Church Road, Ashby, MN.
An invitation is extended to anyone who knew Allan Evavold or the Evavold Family or heritage of Grue or the Evavold Family. This will be a Celebration of Life as well as support for the Grue Community. All are welcome to attend.
