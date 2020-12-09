Allen Lee Johnson was born on July 13, 1937, in Ashby, to Lester and Ethel (Robertson) Johnson. He passed away on December 6, 2020, at the Ashby Living Center surrounded by his family.
Allen was a lifelong resident of Ashby, and graduated from Ashby High School in 1955. He went to work for many construction companies, and became a journeyman bricklayer along the way. In the early 1980s, Allen began his own masonry contracting business. Johnson-Nelson Masonry has done commercial projects across the state and region and continues to this day.
Allen was a member of the Ashby Fire and EMS Department for 25 years, and served as fire chief for three years during the building of the current firehall. The Ashby community was extremely important to him and he was a supporter of all of the local sporting and hunting clubs, as well as many fundraisers over the years.
An avid outdoorsman, Al loved to hunt and fish. He especially enjoyed his yearly deer hunting trip up North with family and friends. Lots of hours were spent in his large garden. Friends and relatives were recipients of his labors and his famous pickles were enjoyed by many.
He loved heading South in the winter, and then enjoyed spending the summer at their cabin on Pomme De Terre. Many memories were made with grandkids at the lake.
Allen worked at Johnson Nelson until the very end. He made coffee every morning for the guys, and enjoyed the friendship of all who stopped and shared a cup with him.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Lester and Ethel (Robertson) Johnson; his brothers, Lowell, Kermit and sister, Leota; brother-in-law, Gerhart Jensen and his beloved dog, Buddy.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Katie; his three sons, Greg (Becky), Gary (Sarah) and Corey (Amy); seven grandchildren: Matthew, Mikkayla, Mason (Selene), Andrew, Michael, Nicholas and Isaac; Sister-in-law, Edith Johnson, and numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the Ashby Legacy Fund or the Pelican Lake Cemetery Fund.
A graveside family service will be held on Thursday, December 10 at 3 p.m. at the Pelican Lake Cemetery in Ashby.
A video of “Al’s” service will be available on the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home website the day after the service.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted with the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.