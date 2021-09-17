Funeral services will be held for Allen Kimber, age 77, of Henning, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning. 

Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. 

Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services. 

To plant a tree in memory of Allen Kimber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.