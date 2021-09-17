Allen Kimber Sep 17, 2021 9 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Stay Informed. Subscribe For Only $2.49 Per Week Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Please consider making a financial contribution to support local journalism. Funeral services will be held for Allen Kimber, age 77, of Henning, on Saturday, September 18, 2021, at 3 p.m. at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Henning. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. prior to the funeral service at the church. Arrangements are provided by Karvonen Funeral and Cremation Services. To plant a tree in memory of Allen Kimber as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save HELP WANTED Truck Drivers For Fall Harvest. For Corn, Soybeans Eagles Gaming is hiring! Executive Director Nurses & Medical staff WORKERS NEEDED for PT light custodial work at the Hansel Head Start Assistant Teacher/Aide U of M Extension Educator 4-H Youth Development Mobile Crisis Team MH Practitioner On Call Staff and Substance Abuse Specialist Service Technician - Elbow Lake View all job listings > See more e-editions View Today's Digital Edition e-Edition Sep 18, 2021 2 hrs ago