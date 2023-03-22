Allen Larson, 76, of Karlstad, formerly of Fergus Falls, MN, died on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Karlstad Senior Living Facility in Karlstad, MN.
Allen was born on October 28, 1946, in Ramsey County, St. Paul, Minnesota. He was adopted on March 28, 1947, by Alder Berlin and Doris (Benson) Larson and was raised on the family farm near Wendell, Minnesota. He attended Sunday School and was baptized in West Elbow Lake Lutheran Church, Elbow Lake, Minnesota. He attended school in Faribault, Minnesota at the Minnesota State Academy for the deaf graduating in 1964. Allen then worked in Elbow Lake at Mendelson Eggs until starting his career at the Fergus Falls State Hospital in 1967. He retired after 42 years in 2009. Allen met and married Jacquline Phillips and they had two children, Tabitha and Bobby Larson. They later divorced and he met the love of his life, Janet Jensen in 1979 and they were married in 1991.
Allen enjoyed playing bingo, scratch off tickets, watching the Minnesota Vikings and having a cup of coffee at the Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Alder and Doris, his wife, Jan in 2009, his son, Robert in 2013 and a step-daughter. He is survived by his daughter, Tabby (Tom) LeClaire of Middle River,MN; two grandchildren, Elly and Zane LeClaire; a sister, Arlene Hegge of Barnesville, MN and eight step-children. God bless the memory of Allen Larson.
Memorial Gathering: Friday, March 31, 2023 from 1-3 P.M., at the Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Interment: West Elbow Lake Cemetery, Elbow Lake, MN at a later date.
Funeral arrangements are with the Erickson-Smith Funeral Home of Elbow Lake for Allen Larson.
