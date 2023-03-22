Allen Larson
Glende-Nilson Funeral Home

Allen Larson, 76, of Karlstad, formerly of Fergus Falls, MN, died on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at the Karlstad Senior Living Facility in Karlstad, MN.

