Allen Earl Magnuson, 71, of Fergus Falls, passed away at his home of a suspected cardiac event on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
Al was born November 20, 1949, to Allen and Violet (Hanson) Magnuson in Fargo, North Dakota. He graduated from Wheaton High School in 1967. Al attended Gustavus Adolphus College, earning a degree in biology in 1971 and continued his education at the University of Minnesota Medical School graduating in 1975. He passionately served the children of Fergus Falls and surrounding communities as a beloved pediatrician at the Fergus Falls Medical Group from 1978 until his retirement in 2018. The children and families he cared for were important to him and he enjoyed following their accomplishments as they grew up.
On June 20, 1971, he married Sandra Dickmeyer at Green Lake Bible Camp in Spicer.
He was a member of Men of Note, First Lutheran Senior Choir, Augustana Choir and church music and worship committees. Serving the community of Fergus Falls was important to Al and he volunteered his time in numerous activities and groups.
Al enjoyed time spent with family and watching his grandkids sporting events. He loved to share his garden produce and baked goods with family and friends. Fishing was an important part of his life that he shared with many friends and family. With any remaining free time, he enjoyed horseback riding and cross-country skiing.
Preceding him in death were his father, Allen Einer Magnuson; mother, Violet (Hanson) Magnuson; father-in-law, Bud Dickmeyer, and mother-in-law, Elayne Dickmeyer.
Al is survived by his wife, Sandra Magnuson of Fergus Falls; children, Lane (Lisa) Magnuson of Buxton, North Dakota, and Candy (Travis) Barton of Bozeman, Montana; grandchildren, Abby and Alec Magnuson, Brenna Barton and Annie Gillette and aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
Memorials are preferred to Young Life Otter Tail County or to Lake Region Cancer Care and Research Center.
Visitation: 5-7 p.m., Thursday, September 30, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls. Visitation will resume one hour prior to the service at the church.
Memorial Service: 1:30 p.m. Friday, October 1, 2021, at Augustana Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Pastoral Intern Amy Kelly and Reverend Gretchen Enoch.
Arrangements are provided with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.