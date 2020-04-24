Allen Herbert Svare, 74, died Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Lake Region Healthcare in Fergus Falls.
Allen was born April 6, 1946, to Hubert “Herb” and Dorothy (Hauge) Svare in Fergus Falls. On October 31, 1964, he married Judy Emery in Erhard. He worked various jobs as a young man. In 1977, he started at Fergus Falls Public Schools doing grounds maintenance, pool maintenance and custodial work. After 31 years, he retired in 2008.
He was a member of Tonseth Lutheran Church and also the Uninviteds Classic Car Club. Allen was an avid hunter: bow, rifle, crossbow, black powder and muzzleloader. He also enjoyed riding motorcycle, stock car racing, fishing and woodworking. He loved camping, driving his classic car, and especially spending time with grandkids and great-grandkids.
Preceding him in death were his parents, Herb and Dorothy; brother-in-law, Bill Emery, and father-in-law, Lloyd Emery.
Allen is survived by his wife, Judy of Fergus Falls; children, Marty (Maria) Svare of Bemidji, Dawn (Barry) Schleske of Fergus Falls, and Tammy (Gene) Smith of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Matthew (Ashley) Schleske of Fergus Falls, Nicole Schleske of Fergus Falls, Tyler Schleske of Fergus Falls, Ashley Smith of St. Cloud, and Cody Smith of Fergus Falls; great-grandchildren, Tucker, Cooper, Gunner and Sawyer Schleske, and Ehver Smith; brother, Wayne (Bonnie) Svare of Fergus Falls; brothers-in-law, Steve (Deb) Emery, Rick Emery, and Archie (Tamie) Emery; mother-in-law, Violet Emery; aunts and uncles, and numerous nieces and nephews.
We would like to thank you for your love, support, and expressions of sympathy during this time of loss.
Please refer back to the funeral home Tribute Wall for a video of the private family graveside service.
Assistance provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.