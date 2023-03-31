Allen A. Walvatne, 79, of Battle Lake, died Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Lake Region Healthcare Fergus Falls.
He was born April 5, 1943, in Fergus Falls, the son of Abner and Rosella (Pederson) Walvatne. He attended grade school in Everett Township and continued his education in Battle Lake.
Allen helped his father on the family farm, milking cows, shucking grain, silo filling and field work. He also helped Bud and Barb Nelson on their farm until 1995. His father died in 1970 and he continued to help his mother on the farm until they moved into Battle Lake. His mother died in 1994, and Allen and his sister lived in their home until she moved into the Broen Home in Fergus Falls in 2009. Allen stayed in the home until January 2022, when he was hospitalized in the Minneapolis area, after a fall, and then moved in October 2022 into the Good Samaritan Society in Battle Lake.
He enjoyed hunting duck, pheasants and deer, trapping pocket gophers, and ice fishing and spearing fish in the winter months, along with open water fishing. He also enjoyed making lefse with his sister, Barb. Allen loved to write letters and work on crossword and search a word puzzles.
Preceding him in death were his parents; two brothers, Les and Lyle; and sisters, Barbara and Jane.
Survivors include his brothers, Roger (Jennifer) of Battle Lake and Mike (Pat) of Andover; five nieces and nephews, Todd (Amy) of Omaha, NE, Chad (Terri) of St. Francis, Michelle of Coon Rapids, Rochelle of Blaine, and Wade (Ruth) of St. Cloud; great-nieces and nephews, Brianna, Samantha, Allyssa, Peyton, and Austin, and numerous cousins.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Mark Johnson.
Interment: Skibtvedt, rural Battle Lake, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home, Fergus Falls.
