Allen Ray Zuehlsdorff was born July 7, 1958, in Fergus Falls, MN, to Raymond and Darlene (Ladwig) Zuehlsdorff. Allen grew up on a dairy farm along the Ottertail River where he enjoyed caring for all the animals. He especially loved the horses and dogs.
Allen attended country school through the sixth grade and then Fergus Falls High School, where he graduated in 1976. Allen was united in marriage to Cindy Pikop on May 23, 1980, in Fergus Falls, and they moved to Wahpeton/Breckenridge shortly afterwards where he worked for 3M.
They welcomed their first child, Brent, in September of 1985, and their second child, Tessa, in June of 1987. They moved to Moorhead, MN, and Allen worked as an optician for Walman Optical Company for thirty years.
When he wasn’t working, Allen enjoyed gardening, landscaping, and going to Jewett Lake and Ottertail Lake. He also enjoyed biking, cooking, music, and dancing. One of his proudest accomplishments was waterskiing at the age of 57!
Allen died Saturday, April 16, 2022, at his home in Moorhead, of natural causes, at sixty-three years of age. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who will be missed dearly.
He is survived by his wife, Cindy; children, Brent (Abbey) Zuehlsdorff, and Tessa (Kevin) Eide, both of Moorhead; three grandchildren, Bella and Emma Zuehlsdorff, and Ellie Eide; sister, Connie (Keith) Thompson, Shoreview, MN; brother, Russell Zuehlsdorff, Fergus Falls; and many nieces and nephews.
Allen was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Darlene Zuehlsdorff.
Visitation for Allen will be Wednesday, April 20, 2022, from 5 – 7 PM, in Korsmo Funeral Chapel, Moorhead. A Celebration of Life service will be Thursday, April 21, 2022, at 11 AM, in Our Savior’s Lutheran Church, Moorhead.
