Allison May Anderson, 32, of Seattle, Washington, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Thursday, May 20, 2021, at her residence.
Service will be 1 p.m. Friday, June 4, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Please refer to Allison’s tribute wall for the livestream.
The Rev. David Strom will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
