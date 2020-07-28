Alonna Marie Johnson, 52, of Fergus Falls, died unexpectedly Thursday, July 23, 2020, at her residence.
She was born on January 29, 1968, in Elbow Lake, the daughter of Jerry and Mary (Erickson) Johnson. She grew up and attended school in Fergus Falls, graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1986. In 2020 she earned her associate’s degree in nursing.
She was a registered nurse at the Good Samaritan Nursing Home in Battle Lake where she has been employed for the past five years. Prior to the working at the nursing home, Alonna owned a successful custom cleaning business.
Time spent with family and friends was very important to Alonna. She also enjoyed hiking, paddle boarding, bicycling and outdoor activities.
Preceding her in death were her husband, Bryan Silbernagel; grandparents, Carl and Evelyn Gonderman (Grandma Gommer), Alvin and Grace Johnson and numerous other relatives.
Survivors include her children, Christopher (fiancée Sadie Braunberger) Schizzano of Fargo, Nicholas (Crystal Cavalier) Schizzano of Ottertail, Chloe Speikers of Minnetonka; grandchildren, Kinsley Schizzano, Aiden Schizzano, Wyatt, Madelyn and Levi Larsen; parents, Jerry and Mary Johnson of Fergus Falls; siblings, Alisa (Wayne) Keidel, Michael (April) Johnson, Jeremy (Jessica) Johnson; nieces, Becca (Joe) Larsen, Megan Keidel and nephew, Oskar Johnson. Also surviving are many extended family and friends.
Public graveside service will be 11 a.m., Friday, July 31, 2020, at Augustana Lutheran Cemetery in Elizabeth.
The Rev. Kate Bruns will officiate.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.