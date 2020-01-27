Alvin William Glawe, 88, passed away on November 16, 2019, at PioneerCare Center, Fergus Falls.
He was born March 24, 1931 to Adolph and Ida Glawe and grew up on their farm near Vergas. He served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, spending 18 months in the occupation army in Germany. Following his military service, he returned to the Vergas area to farm. Later he moved to the Perham area where he continued farming until he retired to live in Vergas. For many years he played accordion in the local dance band The Prairie Rangers, and in retirement enjoyed fishing with his many friends.
He is survived by his sister, Charlotte Buehler; his wife of 67 years, Joan (Sleen) Glawe; three children, Dean (Ginger) of Seattle, Washington, Julie of Stanley, North Dakota, and Jill of Hayward, Wisconsin; five grandchildren, and seven great-grandchildren.
Arrangements are pending with the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Plans are being made for a funeral to be held in the spring.
