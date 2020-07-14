Alvin Leonard Johnson, 86, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Erhard, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Woodland Lodge in Fergus Falls.
He was born September 24, 1933, in Rothsay Village, Wilkin County, the son of J. Arndt and Ida (Erickson) Johnson. He grew up in Rothsay, and was baptized and confirmed at Hamar Lutheran Church. He attended Rothsay Public School and graduated from Rothsay High School in 1952.
Alvin was a member of the United States Army from 1955-1957. He was discharged from the Army Reserves in 1963. He worked for the railroad his entire working career, other than his time serving in the Army.
He was a lifelong member of New Life Lutheran Church (formerly Hamar Lutheran) of Rothsay. He belonged to the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees.
Alvin lived at and loved his life at Long Lake, rural Erhard. He took much joy in entertaining people who visited whether family on week long vacations or friends and family stopping in for the afternoon. Time with him in the summer usually included either a boat ride with tubing or skiing or a pontoon ride to swim at the sand bar and to see the loons that returned yearly with their new family.
His laughter was joyful and contagious. He was famous for taking a “chair nap” after enjoying a good meal regardless whose home he was at. He was frugal with his own needs but so very generous when it came to providing enjoyment to others. Although he was single, he was never lonely as he was always surrounded by family and friends. His many nieces and nephews thought of him as their “fun uncle”. In his later years he enjoyed being an honorary grandpa to the Simmer family.
He enriched so many lives by simply being a part of theirs. He will be truly missed.
Preceding him in death were his parents, J. Arndt and Ida Johnson; brothers, Walter, Clifford, Harry, Alexander, Lyle, and Milton, and sister, Blanche Oatman.
Alvin is survived by a sister, Alice Lutgen; sister-in-law, Cecil Johnson; many nieces and nephews, and devoted friend, Joan Simmer and her family.
A private family service will be held.
Public graveside service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, Hamar Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsay.
The Rev. Randy Whitehead will officiate.
Military participation provided by Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and Fergus Falls VFW Post 612
Interment will be at Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
