Alvin Leonard Johnson, 86, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Rothsay, died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at Woodland Lodge.
A family service will be held.
Public graveside service will be 12 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, Hamar Lutheran Cemetery, Rothsay.
The Rev. Randy Whitehead will officiate.
Military participation provided by Fergus Falls American Legion Post 30 and Fergus Falls V.F.W Post 612.
Interment will be at Hamar Cemetery, Rothsay.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.