Alvin Lloyd Overbye, 92, of Fergus Falls, formerly of Elk River, passed away on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. Survived by children, Glenn (Jen) of Mountain Iron, Carolyn Overbye (Tom Buchholz) of Fergus Falls, Donna (Jim) Danner of Fergus Falls, and Cheryl (Rick) Johnson of Zimmerman, 17 grandchildren, and 21 great grandchildren.
Al was a proud veteran, who loved trains and all Minnesota sports teams. He never met a dog or cat who didn’t love him as much as he loved them. But his greatest pride and joy was his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is missed by everyone.
The family would like to thank LB Broen Home and LB Hospice for their wonderful care. Special thank you to great-granddaughter Alexis – we could not have done it without you!
Memorials are preferred to LB Broen Home and LB Hospice of Fergus Falls or local VFW or American Legion.
A private family service will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021. Please refer back to Alvin’s tribute wall for a recording of the service.
Interment will be at Fort Snelling, Minneapolis, at a later date.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
