Alvin Uhlig of Erhard died on January 2, 2023 at the age of 100.
He was born on April 13, 1922 to Gustave and Clara (Fenske) Uhlig at his parents’ farm by Elizabeth, Minnesota. He was born and raised there and lived within a mile of his birthplace all his life.
He met and married Eleanor (Judy) Johnson in Elbow Lake, Minnesota on January 3, 1947. They bought a farm just up the road from his birthplace. There he continued farming and raising cows and hogs. He also worked at the Regional Treatment Center in Fergus Falls during the mid-fifties and did custom silage chopping. He was a die-hard farmer, using the four-wheeler to check crops and livestock up to the fall of 2022.
Al and Judy enjoyed traveling with Security Partners on trips and drives sight-seeing the country. They also enjoyed going to Minot for Norsk Hostfest. Alvin liked to go to auction sales and he liked to collect and sell John Deere Tractors.
Alvin and Judy were the parents of four children, Linda (Garry) Erickson of Sartell, Leslie of Barnesville, Loren (Ruth Karlgaard) of Erhard and Lee of Fergus Falls. They had four grandchildren, Cory (Stacy) Erickson, Sharla Uhlig, Cara Willey and Shawn (Kristi) Uhlig and 15 great-grandchildren.
Preceding him in death were his parents; wife, Judy, and two brothers, Wallace and Lyle.
He is survived by his children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren; his sisters-in-law, Joyce Uhlig of Fergus Falls and Marlys (Phil) Hagen of Chillecothe, MO; brother-in-law, Jerry (Ginny) Johnson of Colorado Springs, CO, and many nieces and nephews.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, January 9, 2023 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Christopher Lieske.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone