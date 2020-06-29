Alvina B. Fick, age 98, of Waconia, and formerly Vergas, passed away Tuesday March 24, 2020, at New Perspectives in Waconia.
Alvina Bertha Kratzke was born September 22, 1921, in Frazee the daughter of Adolph and Bertha (Radel) Kratzke. Alvina was baptized on October 9, 1921, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Loon Lake and later confirmed her faith there on May 31, 1936. Alvina’s confirmation verse was Matthew 7:7-8 “Ask and it will be given to you; seek and you will find; knock and the door will be opened to you. For everyone who asks receives; the one who seeks finds; and to the one who knocks, the door will be opened.”
Alvina was united in marriage with Reynold Fick on May 20, 1953. This union was blessed with adopted children, Barbara and Bill.
Alvina had worked at West Central Turkey in Pelican Rapids alongside her husband, Reynold for many years. She had taken organ lessons at a young age and became the church organist for both St. Paul’s Loon Lake. Her love for music showed through when Alvina would play for hymns and also while directing the church choir for many years. Often, Alvina would sing duets with her sister, Mae.
Alvina loved to work with her hands and made many beautiful baby quilts. She also served as the preschool assistant at St. John’s Lutheran for many years. Alvina was a faithful Sunday school teacher who had the opportunity to teach her own daughter, Barbara.
Alvina will be remembered for her loving and caring personality, her love for Jesus and her faithful witnessing of her faith to all whom she met.
Alvina is preceded in death by her parents, Adolph and Bertha Kratzke; sister and brother-in-law, Mae and Orvin Christianson; brother, Robert Kratzke.
Alvina is survived by her loving family: daughter and son-in-law, Barbara and Jon Henschen of Norwood Young America; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Penny Fick of Vergas; grandchildren, Pauline Henschen and MaryBeth Moenkedick; great-grandchildren, Angel, Grace and Liam; sisters-in-law, Laura Kmoch and Wilma Teigen; nephew, Len Christianson and his wife, Cathy; other nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Memorial service held 11 a.m. Saturday July 18, 2020, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Loon Lake (31385 County Highway 4) rural Vergas. Gathering of family and friends one hour prior to the service. Interment in the church cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Vergas.
Arrangements with the Johnson Funeral Home in Waconia, www.johnsonfh.com.