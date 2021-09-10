Amber Nicole Korby, 38, of Moorhead, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Saturday, September 4, 2021, at the University of Minnesota Medical Center in Minneapolis, surrounded by family.
Amber was born December 29, 1982, to Dennis and Cathy Korby in Fergus Falls. During her school years she enjoyed orchestra, reading and summer camps. She was confirmed at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, but attended several churches and youth groups in the area. Amber graduated from Fergus Falls Senior High School in 2001. Amber had five children with Tommy Fromuth; Nicholas, Christopher, Logan, Corey, and Drake. Amber’s children were her world and she loved them fiercely. Amber loved camping, going to concerts, country music, spending time with family, and watching TV with her children. This summer she enjoyed going to Yellowstone National Park with her children and close friend, Patty. Besides being a loving mother and homemaker, Amber enjoyed working at various places including a group home in Frazee, the WCCA, and most recently she was a baker at Hornbacher’s.
Amber’s life was a difficult one, but throughout her life she was always known for her kindness and selflessness. If she could not personally help, she would go out of her way to find someone who could. Her life was colorful, but her own vibrance was indescribable.
Amber is survived by her children, Nicholas Fromuth, Logan Fromuth, Corey Fromuth and Drake Fromuth, and her siblings, Michelle (Boyd) Tenneson, Trever Wahl, Heidi (Jamie) Hofmann, Melissa (Nathan) Magnuson and Becky (Tim Rehm) Korby. She also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Preceding her in death were her grandparents, Austin and Edna Korby, and James and Frances Sauer; parents, Dennis and Cathy Korby; her beloved son, Christopher Fromuth, and her nephew, Jordan Wahl-Childress.
Visitation: 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, September 12, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a prayer service at 3:30 p.m. and will resume one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Service: 10:30 a.m. Monday, September 13, 2021, at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Rev. Gretchen Enoch.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls.
Arrangements are provided by the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.