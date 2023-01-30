Amy J. Marfell, 73, of Fergus Falls, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Amy Jean Schroeder was born November 17, 1949, to Kenneth and Ruby (Bengs) Schroeder in Grand Forks, ND. She attended a one-room Country School in rural Thompson, ND, St. Hilaire Elementary School, and Lincoln High School in Thief River Falls, graduating in 1967. After high school, she went to Thief River Falls Vo-Tech, earning her LPN degree in 1969. Later she attended St. Luke’s School of Nursing and NDSU from 1971-1973, earning her RN degree.
On April 3, 1976, Amy married William “Bill” Marfell at Evangelical Covenant Church in Thief River Falls.
During college she worked at Thief River Falls Hospital as a CNA/LPN and St. Luke’s Hospital in Fargo as an LPN. After college, she worked as an RN at St. Luke’s Hospital in Duluth, Douglas County Detox in Superior, WI, Como Avenue Group Health Clinic in St. Paul, Bethesda Hospital in St. Paul, and Lake Region Hospital in Fergus Falls. She retired in 2012.
She was a member of The First Church of the Nazarene. Amy attended Wednesday morning Women’s Bible Study, was a long-time offering counter at church, and a volunteer for Ruby’s Pantry. She was also a member of the MN Nurses Association.
Amy enjoyed sewing, wood crafting with her friend Donna, baking bread and buns, and attending the kids and grandkids music and sporting events.
Preceding her in death were her son, Jonathan Marfell; father, Kenneth Schroeder; parents-in-law, Donald and Shirley Marfell; brothers-in-law, Stephen Rian, Mike Szigety, Don Drinkman, Wray Deacon, Larry Wold and Ray Zempel; and nephew, David Drinkman.
Amy is survived by her husband, Bill Marfell of Fergus Falls; children, Benjamin (Lora) Marfell of Fergus Falls, MN; daughter-in-law, Michelle (Troy) Wittenburg of Fargo, ND; grandchildren, Abigail Marfell and Emma Marfell of Fergus Falls, MN; mother, Ruby Schroeder of St. Hilaire, MN; siblings, Ruth (Dick) Kennedy of Plainfield, IN, Myrna Rian of Fountain City, WI, and Mary Szigety of St. Hilaire, MN; brother-in-law, Jim Marfell of Bayport, MN; sisters-in-law, Mary Zempel of Eau Claire, WI, Judy Olson of Hudson, WI, Susie Deacon of Eau Claire, WI, and Carol (Ray) Talmage of Boyceville, WI; aunts-in-law, Betty Bengs of Thompson, ND and Mae Schroeder of Grand Forks, ND; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
In lieu of flowers memorials are preferred to Lake Region Healthcare Cancer Care & Research Center or The Naz.
Visitation: 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023 at the Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with a time of sharing at 6:30 p.m. and will resume one hour prior to the start of the service at the church.
Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, February 3, 2023 at The Naz in Fergus Falls.
Clergy: Reverend Clay Mitchell.
Interment: Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, MN.
Arrangements are provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.