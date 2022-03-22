Amy Mathews
1961-2022
Amy L. (Ebersviller) Mathews (age 60) passed away at the University of MN Medical Center — East Bank on March 9, 2022 in the warm embrace of her steadfast husband, Daniel (Danny), and their loving sons, William (Will) & Benjamin (Ben). Amy had lived with cancer since December 2018. She faced her troubles with grace and strength and always still focused on her boys to make sure their needs were met both then and well into the future.
Amy was born July 24, 1961 and was raised in Fergus Falls, MN, graduating in the class of 1979. She proudly graduated from St. Olaf College in 1983 with a B.A. in Dance. It was at St. Olaf that Amy met her besties Beth, Marie, Kathy, Heather and Chuck. They knew how to have fun, but they also knew how to take care of each other. Her career took many turns including cheerfully selling Jelly Belly jelly beans at a cart kiosk in Butler Square and later working in marketing for health care providers.
Amy fell in love with Danny Mathews, and they married in February 2002 (20 years ago). Amy realized her dream of being a stay at home mom by having 2 boys, renovating their house in St Louis Park (SLP), MN, and forging a strong neighborhood community in which their family could thrive. She excelled in being a mom to Will & Ben and loved them fiercely. Weekend trips to the family cabin on Otter Tail Lake, coordinating a busy family’s life, cooking fabulous meals, connecting closely with neighbors, hosting the relatives and cheering at the swim and cross-country meets of her boys became her central focus. With a winning smile, Amy was kind, generous, fun and a wealth of information on any topic especially if the topic was children. Amy was a fierce protector of her family and inner circle of friends, holding them close.
Amy was a vital volunteer at Susan Lindgren Elementary School in St Louis Park, when her boys were in grade school there, pitching in wherever needed. She was well-loved and helped many young teachers make their way to excellence. Later on, Amy was hired as a paraprofessional helping English as a Second Language (ESL) learners from the thriving SLP immigrant and refugee communities. She lovingly guided them and was an extremely kind and gentle mentor.
With the diagnosis of cancer, Amy assembled an amazing care team of professionals and helpers. When her cancer re-emerged as stage IV, Amy continued to follow the stiff regimen of suggested treatments and focused on life’s simple pleasures; a good meal with her family, a movie in the family room or late-night conversation with her sons, and leaning into her husband’s support. The treatments & pandemic limited her movements, but not her expression of love.
She is predeceased by her daddy, Billy (Papa) Ebersviller, father-in-law, Paul Mathews, her dear Bearded Collies: Cooper and Cody; and Puck, the sweetest tabby cat in the world. She is survived by her husband, Daniel Mathews, sons, Will & Ben, her mother, Nancy (Underwood) Ebersviller, brother, Judd (Leigh) Ebersviller and many nieces, in-laws & loving friends, as well as, her puppy, Ruby, and wise, old George, the large cat, who napped with her everyday.
Memorials can be made to the Amy’s Joy Fund. Proceeds will help supply the teachers and paraprofessionals of Susan Lindgren Elementary School with the resources they need to develop our children into kind, smart and gentle leaders with a primary focus of helping immigrant and refugee children find their future in St. Louis Park. Amy loved her kids and teacher friends with a quiet, yet fierce Joy. Link to Amy’s Joy Fund is: https://www.gofundme.com/f/amys-joy?utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=p_cf+share-flow-1
A Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 23 at 10:00am, with a Celebration of Life to follow at 11:00am at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 4100 Lyndale Ave S in Mpls. (Masks are strongly encouraged.) An Open House Reception will follow at the Mathews home in St. Louis Park at 3701 Huntington Ave S. The open house will go until 6pm, so leave work early and head on over!