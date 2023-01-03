Amy R. Siebert, 44, of Fergus Falls, died Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at SMP Health – St. Catherine South in Fargo.
She was born June 25, 1978 in Lisbon, ND to Dale and Linda (Chally) Siebert. She grew up in Lisbon and attended school there through the eighth grade. She then moved with her mother to Fergus Falls where she finished her schooling, graduating from Fergus Falls High School in 1997. She was employed at Productive Alternatives from June 1997 until Covid hit. Amy was very involved with the Special Olympics and was an avid NDSU Bison football and Minnesota Vikings fan. She loved anything that was purple. She also loved cats, dogs and babies. Amy always had a kind word for people and tried to make them smile. She enjoyed eating out where her favorite item was mac and cheese and anything pasta. She had a kind and generous heart. She had a quick wit and loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a strong will and determination that could be construed as stubbornness that helped her get as far as she did.
Amy is survived by her father and step-mother, Dale and Kay Siebert of Wahpeton, ND, her mother, Linda Chally of Fergus Falls, two sisters, Dana Steele of Fergus Falls and Kari Winter of Northfield, MN, nieces and nephews: Tanner, Taylor, Braeden, Regan, and Madeline and her special friend, Brian Voorhees. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lester and Dagney Siebert and Vernon and Lorraine Chally and a brother-in-law, Jim Steele.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Camp Grassick or the Special Olympics.
Visitation: One hour prior to the service at the church.
Funeral service: Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023 at 2:00 P.M. at Hope Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls.
Funeral Home: Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
