Andrew Holte, 61, a resident of rural Pelican Rapids, passed away on Friday, September 10, 2021, at Sanford Health in Fargo.
Andrew August Holte was born November 1, 1959, in Fergus Falls to Martin and Laura Mae (Anderson) Holte. He grew up on a family farm with his five siblings, attending a one room schoolhouse by Ten Mile Lake. Andrew was baptized and confirmed at Rock Prairie Lutheran Church. He graduated from Fergus Falls High School in 1978. Andrew served in the United States Army before coming back to the farm. At that time, Andy worked in the southern United States installing grain bins. Andy worked for West Central Turkey Plant in Pelican Rapids for 19 years. It was during this time he met the love of his life, Susan Peterson. Andrew and Susan were married on May 22, 1987, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Pelican Rapids. After working at WCT he began to work at Tuffy’s Pet Foods Inc. in Perham, where he was presently employed. Andy was a dedicated, hard worker.
Andy enjoyed mowing the lawn, going on drives to check out the crops, going out to eat and attending threshers reunions in Rollag and Dalton. He also enjoyed spending time with his pug, Morgan. Andy loved hearing about anything his grandchildren were involved in and attending their numerous events. He was very proud of his grandchildren.
Andrew is survived by his wife Susan Holte of Pelican Rapids; daughter, Jessi (Chad) Willson, Fergus Falls; son, Jeff (Anne) Peterson, Pelican Rapids; six grandchildren: Elly, Wyatt and Reed Willson and Hailey, Grace and Megan Peterson; siblings, Les (Lana Christensen) Holte, Darlene Holte, Glenda Weinhold and Ed (Cory) Holte; sister-in-law, Patty (Lee) Backstrom and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister, Thelma Holte, sister-in-law, Cheryl Holte and nephew, Donny Braeger.
Visitation will be Tuesday, September 14, 2021, from 1-2:00 p.m. with Celebration of Life service at 2 p.m. at Faith Lutheran Church, Pelican Rapids. Pastor Sarah Dille will officiate. The church is requesting that people wear face masks.