Andy Formo, 89, of Fergus Falls, died Sunday, October 16, 2022 at LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls.
Andy was born April 4, 1933 to Sam and Myrtle (Thompson) Formo in Fergus Falls. He was baptized and confirmed into the Christian faith. He grew up in the Fergus Falls area and spent much of his younger years with his aunt, Alice Thompson. He attended Fergus Falls High School.
For 25 years, Andy was married to Colleen Wahl and they had three daughters and one son. In 1990, he married Pat Currier and his family grew with four more daughters. He enjoyed 26 years with Pat before her death in 2016.
Over the years, Andy traveled for various jobs. He was employed at a Plastic Factory in California, Electric Factory in Minneapolis, Creamery in Kansas, and Holton Lumber in Fergus Falls. He worked as a carpenter for various construction companies, ending his career with All Building Corporation after 25 years. He retired in 1996.
Andy had a hobby farm where his kids grew up. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, card games, aggravation (marble) games, and touring car lots (he loved his new cars). He enjoyed his time living at Swan Lake and meals at the Viking Café with his friends. He was very knowledgeable about worldly events, as he watched many news channels on TV. He was always concerned on how his family and friends were doing.
He was a member of Bethlehem Lutheran Church, the Eagle’s Club, and Carpenter’s Union.
His last months were spent at Valley Care and Rehab in Barnesville and LB Broen Home in Fergus Falls. He so enjoyed Tracy’s dog, Izzy Boy, lying in bed with him. Andy’s favorite saying was, “One day at a time.”
Preceding him in death were his parents, Sam and Myrtle Formo; wife, Patricia Formo; brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Eunie Formo, Milton and Deloris Formo, Kenny and Leone Formo, Richard and Sally Formo, Joe Christenson, Eugene and Minerva Leitch, Dennis Leitch, and Ben Williams; daughters, Theresa Marshall and Sharon Currier; granddaughters, Stacey Korby and Shari Mostue, and stepson-in-law, Brad Muchow.
Andy is survived by his children, Diane (Tim) Arnold of Clear Lake, Cathy (Tom) Hagaman of Hinckley, Larry Formo of Kingman, AZ, Nancy Korby (Rick Vold) of Fergus Falls, Jeanie (Gary) Hutchins of Fergus Falls, and Tracy (Russ) Muchow of Fergus Falls; grandchildren, Travis (Amanda) Hagaman, Kyle (Chelsie) Hagaman, Garrett (Abigail) Formo, Michael Korby (Jami Krog), Ashley (Bob) Geske, Trevor (Becky) Muchow, Tyler (Ashley) Muchow, Kristi Thunselle (Gary Thorstenson), Brian (Jody) Hutchins, Wayne (Toni) Hutchins, Brandy Bouchard, Justin Marshall, Heather Marshall, Jessica Jennen (Dean Paulson), and Ryan Muchow (Tracy Evavold); 31 great-grandchildren, four great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Jeanette Williams and Sally Christenson, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorials are preferred to St. Olaf Cemetery.
Funeral Service: 11:00 a.m. Friday, October 21, 2022 at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service.
Clergy: Reverend Eliza Johnson.
Interment: St. Olaf Cemetery, rural Dalton.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
Online condolences may be sent to www.olsonfuneralhome.com.