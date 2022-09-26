Ann J. Nolte, 84 of Moorhead, Minnesota passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, September 16, 2022.
Ann Joyce Odegaard, was born January 16, 1938, in Dalton, Minnesota, to Olaf and Josephine
(Elliot) Odegaard. She grew up in rural Dalton and attended school in Dalton and Fergus Falls.
In October of 1956 Ann married Orris D. Ronsberg. During their 30-year marriage, they raised four children: Donna, Jean, Keith, and Mary.
In 1989 Ann married Roy G. Nolte of Moorhead, adding to the family Gary Nolte (Cynthia), Phillip Nolte (Lucinda), Joann Christensen (Steven), Charlene Hansen, Dennis Nolte (Vonnie) and Debra (Jeff Avelsgaard) Anderson.
Ann is survived by her three children, Donna Herlihy (Joseph) of Moorhead, Minnesota, Jean Close (Clifford) of Bloomington, Illinois, and Mary Lund (Larry) of San Marcos, Texas; eight grandchildren, Sarah Herlihy, Naomi Close Wilcox (Eric), Leah Close, Isaiah Close, David Close, Josiah Lund, Zachariah Lund, Nathanial Lund; four great grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ruth, Nehemiah, and Joseph Wilcox; three sisters, Darlene Langlie of Blaine, Mary Moebius of Ashby, and Sandra Odegaard of Fergus Falls; six stepchildren and their families.
Ann was blessed to have many relatives, friends, and neighbors who were special to her.
Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Olaf and Josephine; son Keith; husband Roy; brothers Ed, John, Gil, and Leonard Odegaard; sister, Adell Frovarp; and Orris Ronsberg.
Service will be held Monday, October 3rd at 11:00 AM at Triumph Lutheran Brethren Church, Moorhead with visitation 2 hours prior to service and luncheon in the Fellowship Hall afterward Following the luncheon, burial will be at the VA National Cemetery in Fargo at 2:00 PM.
The family would like to thank the Fargo Hospice of Red River Valley for their loving care.
