Ann L. Ness, 83, passed away peacefully on June 30, 2023, at the Benedictine Living Community in Northfield, Minnesota.
Ann was born November 24, 1939, to Elda Mae and Elmer Stanghelle in Fergus Falls, MN. A graduate of Fergus Falls High School, St. Olaf College, and Moorhead State University with a Master’s degree in English, Ann valued English literature, the arts (especially opera), higher education, and travel. Her semester of study in Thailand and travel in Southeast Asia influenced the rest of her life.
In 1966, Ann married Maurice J. Ness who shared her roots in Fergus Falls and St. Olaf College. They settled in Northfield in 1970 where their first child, Maureen, was later born. In 1978, they adopted a son, Benjamin. Ann was ecstatic to become a grandmother with the birth of Maureen’s daughter, Amelia Ann, in 2012. She also loved cats and her current cat Logan helped give her peace at the end of her life.
For over 30 years, Ann worked with students first at Carleton College and later St. Catherine University, supporting and coaching them on their future careers. Ann cared deeply about every student and colleague with whom she worked, offering her encyclopedic knowledge and support to all. She was a lifelong learner and was generous in sharing her expertise and knowledge.
Ann is survived by daughter Maureen Colburn (husband Bill Colburn), grandchild Amelia Colburn, sister Gloria Sweet (husband Jack Sweet), and many loving nieces and nephews. Ann is preceded in death by husband Maurice Ness, son Benjamin Ness, parents Elda Mae and Elmer Stanghelle, brother Jay Stanghelle, and sister Colleen Schauff.
In lieu of flowers, the family appreciates memorials to the Maurice J. Ness Endowed Art Scholarship at St. Olaf College.
Ann’s life will be celebrated at 11:00AM, Tuesday, August 1, 2023, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Northfield. Visitation will begin at 10:00AM and a reception will follow the service. Interment will be in Oak Grove Cemetery, Fergus Falls, at 11:30AM, Tuesday, August 15, 2023.
