Anna “Bernice” Roysland, 97, of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at PioneerCare in Fergus Falls.
Bernice Roysland was born on September 30, 1925 to Halvor and Thora (Landsverk) Roysland in Fosston, Minnesota. She lived in International Falls until her family moved to Fosston where she was confirmed at Kingo Lutheran Church and graduated from Fosston High School with the class of 1943. She graduated from Bemidji State College with Bachelor of Science degrees in English and Music and later earned a Master’s Degree in Music Education from the University of North Dakota.
Bernice taught English at Walker, Benson, Bemidji, Duluth, and Lewistown, Montana, before moving to Fergus Falls where she taught elementary music for 35 years.
She was active in the Fergus Falls Education Association, serving on many committees and as president of the association and a member of the Western Division Board of Directors.
In 1981 she was named Fergus Falls Teacher of the Year and in 2005 was inducted into the Fergus Falls High School Hall of Fame.
Bernice was active in A Center for the Arts, the Fergus Falls Writing Group, Delta Kappa Gamma, the Fergus Falls Concert Association, First Lutheran Church Choirs, and served on the church council.
Bernice enjoyed writing operettas for her classes to perform. She also published a non-fiction book and a book of fiction, wrote music, and enjoyed writing poetry. Her titles include Nourishment for Body and Soul, Gospel of the Sparrow, and the poem book called, Embers.
She is survived by her nephew, Michael (Kim) Roysland; her great-niece, Kelly Roysland (Eric) Curry and great-nephew, Joshua Roysland.
Preceding her in death were her parents; her brothers, George and Robert; sister-in-law, Mary; nieces, Roberta Reck and Patricia Roysland, and great-nephew, Eric Reck.
Memorial Service: 11:00 a.m. Monday, February 20, 2023 at First Lutheran Church in Fergus Falls, with visitation one-hour prior to the service at the church.
Clergy: Reverend Tiffany Sundeen.
Interment: Landsverk Cemetery, Fosston, MN.
Arrangements provided by Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls.
