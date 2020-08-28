Anna Louise (Anna Lou) Odegard, 92, of Pelican Rapids, formerly of Fergus Falls, passed away on Tuesday, August 18, 2020 surrounded by her family, at Riverfront on Main in Pelican Rapids.
Anna Louise was born on June 1, 1928, to Oscar Anderson and Anna Louise (Pearson) Anderson of Battle Lake. Though named Anna Louise at birth, she most often went by the name Anna Lou or just Anna. She grew up on a farm in rural Battle Lake. She was baptized and confirmed in the Eagle Lake Lutheran Church. At Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, she was active in choir and was known for singing at weddings and funerals, having a beautiful voice. She attended school in a small one-room country school in rural Battle Lake, and graduated from Battle Lake Public School. Following graduation Anna Lou worked as a typesetter at the Battle Lake Review.
On February 8, 1947, she married Iliff Dahlman Odegard at First Lutheran Church, Battle Lake. They resided in Fergus Falls, where they worked and raised a family of five children, being members of Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Through the years she was involved in the ladies’ circle, b]Bible study, and church choir. She instilled her Christian faith in her children with all being baptized and confirmed at Bethlehem Lutheran Church. Anna Lou and Iliff created many wonderful family memories with days spent at the lake cabins, camping and road trips to scenic places. As a couple they enjoyed square dancing and frequent polkas and waltzes at the Eagles Club. Iliff passed away on November 11, 2006. Anna Lou continued to run her business and care for their rural property for seven years until moving to assisted living in Fergus Falls, and then Pelican Rapids. While residing in assisted living she always had a smile for everyone, and staff always told her family what a treasure she was.
Anna Lou worked at Rosenblatt’s in Fergus Falls, as a seamstress where she perfected corner pockets on suits. She was an independent woman who wasn’t afraid to try new ventures. Her greatest venture was becoming involved with antiques which led to her opening her own business, Countryside Antiques on the outskirts of Fergus Falls, along with Iliff from 1972-2013, for 41 years. For over 30 years Anna Lou and Iliff were well known for selling and showing their antiques at antique shows and sales locations in three states. They also sold antiques at Battle Lake and Shady Hollow Flea Markets. Anna Lou was a knowledge-filled appraiser of antiques as well. She loved attending auctions and finding that rare and special treasure. Sometimes she couldn’t part with the treasures she found and added them to her personal collection rather than selling them in her shop! She was often accompanied to auctions and shows by her son, David, and later by grandchildren. Anna Lou had many talents. She was a rug maker on her loom, making and selling hundreds of rag rugs with many on special order. She was an immaculate housekeeper, an excellent cook, and a Scandinavian baker with lefsa being her specialty. She was a painter who created beautiful rosemaled pieces, a quilter, the best strawberry jam maker, and a savvy card player. Anna Lou was a seamstress and made many holiday dresses for her daughters as well as wedding gowns for local brides. She created many Hardanger embroidery works of art. She assisted Iliff with building many homes and cabins as well as home remodeling projects. Anna Lou loved listening to Lawrence Welk and Daniel O’Donnell, and she loved her sweets and chocolate candy. She made holidays special for her family and was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother.
She is survived by her five children: Eugene (Pat) Odegard of Alexandria, Judy Odegard of Edina, Joan (Douglas) Spencer of Fargo, Mary (Dean) Nelson of Erhard, and David (Lisa) Odegard of St. Cloud; 12 grandchildren: Devin (Julie) Odegard, Stephanie (Ken) Anderson, Ryan Odegard, Stacy (Mike Bowman) Odegard, Shane Spencer, Megan (Christopher) Ingemansen, Christopher, Aaron, and Cassandra Nelson, Evan, Dylan and Lexie Odegard; 10 great-grandchildren: Taylor (Colton) Budreau, Hailey and Gabrielle Odegard, Tyler Hocum, Lucas and Cooper Anderson, Henry, Eleanor and Katherine Bowman, and Amelia Ingemansen; brothers-in-law, Ed Odegard and Lee Klefstad; and sisters-in-law, Claire Odegard, Lorraine (Ernie) McKeown.
Anna Lou was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Anna Louise Anderson; husband, Iliff Odegard; sister, Frances Anderson; and brothers, Percy and LeRoy Anderson.
Blessed be the memory of Anna Louise (Anderson) Odegard.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, rural Battle Lake, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. For those unable to attend, a live stream of Anna’s service will be available on her memorial page at www.GlendeNilson.com.
The Rev. Susan Tjornehoj will officiate.
Interment will be at Eagle Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.