Anna Odegard, 92, of Pelican Rapids, formerly of Fergus Falls, died Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at Riverfront on Main in Pelican Rapids.
Memorial service will be 1 p.m. Friday, September 4, 2020, at Eagle Lake Lutheran Church, rural Battle Lake, with visitation one hour prior to services at the church. For those unable to attend, a live stream of Anna’s service will be available on her memorial page at www.glendenilson.com.
The Rev. Susan Tjornehoj will officiate.
Interment will be at Eagle Lake Lutheran Cemetery.
Arrangements by Glende-Nilson Funeral Home of Fergus Falls.
